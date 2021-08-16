First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
