First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth $189,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

