Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $128.30 Average PT from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.19. 4,017,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

