Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$70.83

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$55.69. 738,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The stock has a market cap of C$25.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

