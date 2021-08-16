Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.86 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Casper has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $148.36 million and $57.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00135567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,283.61 or 1.00163768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.64 or 0.06907124 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,282,104,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,381,613 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

