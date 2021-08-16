Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading Down 54.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $334,930.05 and $634,720.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00135567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,283.61 or 1.00163768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.64 or 0.06907124 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.