First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.76. 341,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

