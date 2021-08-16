Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.90. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. 1,005,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

