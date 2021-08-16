iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $424.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.41 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iRobot by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. 517,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04. iRobot has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

