Vega Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $699,259.00 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.32 and approximately $699,259.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $36.32 or 0.00078420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

