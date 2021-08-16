Cardlytics (CDLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX):

8/10/2021 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/7/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

6/18/2021 – Cardlytics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CDLX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 379,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.11 per share, with a total value of $103,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $2,734,284. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

