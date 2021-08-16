Cardlytics (CDLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/7/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

6/18/2021 – Cardlytics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CDLX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 379,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,202 shares of company stock worth $2,734,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

