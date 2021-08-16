National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,322. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

