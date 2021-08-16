Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Shares of NSKFF stock remained flat at $$25.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.