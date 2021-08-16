Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Expands By 92.1%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,279,600 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 17,847,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.9 days.

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCANF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

