Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,047. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

