Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 538,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,842. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

