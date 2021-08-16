Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

