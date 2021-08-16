Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and approximately $311,927.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

