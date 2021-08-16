SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 203,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

