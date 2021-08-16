Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.99. 156,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

