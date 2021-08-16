United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 237,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

