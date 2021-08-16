Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000.

BAK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 174,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,034. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

