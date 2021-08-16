Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 95.0% in July

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,132. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.