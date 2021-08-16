Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.14. 68,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

