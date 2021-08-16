Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,068 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $148,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.03. 485,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

