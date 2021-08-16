Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS: TMTNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$114.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMTNF remained flat at $$84.55 during trading hours on Monday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

