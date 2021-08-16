Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.65. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,795. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

