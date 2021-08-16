PAID Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $66.29 million and $1.77 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

