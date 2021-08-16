Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.37 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.