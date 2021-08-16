Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.37 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

