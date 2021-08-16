Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

