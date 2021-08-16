ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 66.0% in July

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.