PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

