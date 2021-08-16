Short Interest in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declines By 61.3%

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 129,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,520. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

