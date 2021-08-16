Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Euronav has increased its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 1,834,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,788. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.