Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $157.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $654.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 253,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

