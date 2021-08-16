Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SRGA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,880,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 768,056 shares of company stock valued at $715,190 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

