Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,011. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

