Zero (ZER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33,274.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Zero has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $33,274.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00329264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00146425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 801.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,361,929 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.