MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Hits $9.44 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.44 million and $166,358.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00390108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

