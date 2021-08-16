First American Trust FSB Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 227.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

