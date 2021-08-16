Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $366,271.29 and $1,520.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,367,285 coins and its circulating supply is 10,322,741 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

