Aavegotchi Price Reaches $2.11 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $132.61 million and approximately $55.53 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 65,378,552 coins and its circulating supply is 62,756,488 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

