Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. FS KKR Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 882,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,908. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

