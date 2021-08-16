Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 1,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,323.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$6.94 during trading on Monday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

