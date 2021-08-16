Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PGTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.