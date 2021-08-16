Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 80.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PQEFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 3,343,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,923. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
