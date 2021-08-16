Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 80.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PQEFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 3,343,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,923. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

