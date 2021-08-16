Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,159 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.39. 180,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

