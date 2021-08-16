Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,072,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,759.24. 41,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

