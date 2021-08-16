Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 13,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,943. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

