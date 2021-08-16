Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,482. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.